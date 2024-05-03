Workers and businesses pay €4.7bn in tax in April

Exchequer returns published on Friday show that the State collected €31.7 billion in gross revenue in the 12 months to the end of April.

Workers and businesses paid €4.7 billion in taxes in April, leaving the Government with a €3.6 billion 12-month surplus, new figures show.

Government collected €24.8 billion in taxes from workers and businesses during that period, €600 million more than during the 12 months to the end of April, 2023, according to the figures.

April’s revenue amounted to €4.7 billion, with workers contributing €3.2 billion of this in income taxes, €200 million more than during the same month last year.

The State spent €32.9 billion in the 12 months to the end of April. Its surplus for that period stood at €3.6 billion, the returns show.

