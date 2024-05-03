New south coast wind farms to be concentrated initially off Waterford and Wexford

Minister for Environment, Climate and Energy Eamon Ryan and Noel Cunniffe, chief executive of Wind Energy Ireland, at the annual offshore wind conference in Dublin where the Government published the proposed locations for future offshore wind farms near Ireland’s south coast. Photograph: Conor McCabe photography.

Four areas off the Waterford and south Wexford coast have been designated for offshore wind development over the coming decade following publication of Ireland’s first draft DMAP, which will be the focus of future State auctions up to and after 2030.

Minister for Energy Eamon Ryan, who announced the sites on Friday, said he understood likely frustration among developers who surveyed potential sites off Cork, but said this plan-lead approach was the best way to quickly get the best-located projects in place and close to shore and grid using fixed-bottom turbines.

An auction this autumn will seek to develop a 900megawatt (MW) wind farm within the “Tonn Nua” (meaning new wave) site directly off Co Waterford, some 12.5km from the coastline – a distance aligned with offshore wind farms in other parts of Europe.

It is envisaged this would be in place by decade end, while the three other sites in deeper water would be developed after 2030. These are named Lí Ban (the Celtic mermaid saint), Manannán (Irish Sea god) and Danu (god of nature), all off the Wexford coast.

Following six weeks of public consultation Mr Ryan told a Wind Energy Ireland conference in Dublin he hoped the DMAP would be approved by the Oireachtas by summer as all-party support would then flag the direction of development within the planning context.

“This is a hugely significant milestone – the first time the State has developed a forward spatial plan for renewable energy at this scale...it has been a priority of mine and this Government’s to overhaul the regulatory and legislative system so that we could get to this point.

“We can now plan to run an auction, and the winners can then proceed to deal with a brand new purpose-developed regulator (MARA) before applying to An Bord Pleanála for development permission.”

The Minister said power from the Tonn Nua wind farm, likely to entail 60 turbines with 15MW capacity, would come ashore at Great Island in Co Wexford and Cork harbour, with the latter set to undergo significant expansion with the location of associated industry nearby.

He said the plan for development of offshore resources led by the State would protect the rights of Irish people rather than letting developers engage in a Klondyke scenario where they simply cherry-pick their preferred sites.

The DMAP was identified following extensive work with fishing communities and scientists to ensure there was adequate environmental protection and “an almost year-long engagement process with coastal communities and stakeholders, de-risking the DMAP as much as possible”.

“That’s the best way of building out wind power,” Mr Ryan added.

Separately, he said six projects (five in the Irish Sea and one off Connemara, Co Galway) would go into the planning system in the coming weeks, with enhanced capacity within An Bord Pleanála to process them.

The Minister said 80 per cent of 8,000sq km surveyed off the south coast were excluded for development due to special protection areas for wild birds, and to protect marine biodiversity, key spawning grounds and the Saltee islands.

He said a road map for a series of offshore renewable energy DMAPS is to be published, but priority is being given for a 200MW demonstrator floating wind farm off the south or west coast.

An independent economic analysis, published with the draft South Coast DMAP, highlights the potential economic benefits associated with implementation, which could deliver inward investment of €4.4 billion and an estimated 49,000 full-time equivalent years of employment to the Irish economy. More than 65 per cent of inward investment and employment opportunities could be captured by the south coast region, it concluded.