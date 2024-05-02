The Irish Times Group acquires online death notice platform Rip.ie

The Irish Times Group has acquired the leading digital death notice platform RIP.ie.

The acquisition is part of The Irish Times’ strategic move to expand its range of digital services and products, the company said.

Commenting on the transaction, Deirdre Veldon, managing director of The Irish Times Group, said: “The Irish Times Group has a long tradition of publishing death and other family notices going back to the mid-1800s and we know how much these services matter to people. This tradition aligns with RIP.ie and we look forward to continuing to provide those services on our digital and print platforms for the people of Ireland at home and overseas into the future.

“As reader habits change, we are constantly looking at ways to enhance and diversify our portfolio. By harnessing the reach and compelling content of RIP.ie, The Irish Times aims to unlock new opportunities for audience engagement and digital growth.”

RIP.ie is operated by Co Louth-based company Gradam Communications, which is owned by siblings Jay and Dympna Coleman. Founded in 2005, RIP.ie is Ireland’s leading online platform for death notices, with 60 million page views a month.

The site allows bereaved families to share information about their deaths and funeral arrangements. Visitors to the site can express their condolences, as well as accessing a range of funeral-related services and resources.

Latest accounts filed for Gradam show that it made an operating profit of €40,373 for the year to the end of December 2023. This was up from an operating profit of €31,696 the previous year. It had retained earnings at the year end of just under €1.7 million and employed an average of four staff.

Commenting on the deal, Jay Coleman said: “We are immensely proud of what RIP.ie has become and what it means to the people of Ireland. In The Irish Times, we believe we have found a worthy custodian, one that will allow the site to grow and continue to offer a familiar and trusted resource for end-of-life matters.”