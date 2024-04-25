Coillte profits halve to €61m as timber prices fall

Falling timber prices halved profits at State forestry company Coillte to €61 million last year, new figures show.

Coillte said that revenues slipped to €414 million last year from a record €479 million in 2022 as inflation and rising interest rates hit demand for timber, lowering prices for its key products.

Operating profits fell to €61 million in 2023 from €119 million the previous year, according to its annual report, published on Thursday.

Imelda Hurley, chief executive, said Coillte’s financial performance was solid in the face of significant headwinds.

READ MORE

“Timber prices fell 20 to 25 per cent over the course of the year,” she pointed out. Ms Hurley added that they were 40 per cent off highs reached two years ago.

She blamed inflation and rising interest rates for denting consumer confidence, but noted that prices should stabilise along with the cost of living as borrowing while bankers are expected to ease borrowing charges.

Coillte’s statement noted that its financial performance had declined from recent records but the results were still its fourth highest in 35 years.