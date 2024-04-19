Medtech company Coroflo opens new Dublin headquarters

Medtech company Coroflo has opened a new headquarters in Dublin City University (DCU).

The company has said it has developed the world’s first accurate breast-feeding monitor, Coro. The company has obtained technical and clinical validation for the product.

It has secured contracts with several pharmacy retail chains including McCabes and McCauleys, and is building production ahead of launching the product to the market later this year.

Coroflo recently carried out a funding round of €3 million and has had total investment to date of €6 million.

READ MORE

The company has doubled its workforce in the last six months and aims to further expand its workforce with six additional hires over the next 12 months. Coroflo has also recently appointed former tánaiste Mary Harney to its board.

Coroflo chief executive Rosanne Longmore said: “Our upcoming product launch of Coro, the opening of the new office and the enhanced leadership team underscore our resolve to set the gold standard for growth and inspiration in the femtech landscape.”

Leo Clancy, chief executive of Enterprise Ireland, said: “Coroflo is a high potential start-up bringing innovation and adaptability to the critical area of infant feeding, providing new mothers with the confidence through technology to continue their breastfeeding journey.”

Minister of State for Business Emer Higgins said Coroflo’s technology is “a game changer in helping to support and equip breastfeeding mothers to monitor milk intake during those formative weeks and months following a new arrival”.

“Today’s announcement paves the way for this innovative company to grow and scale,” she added.