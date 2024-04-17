Aer Lingus says new aircraft set to be delayed after pay talks breakdown

Aer Lingus said talks aimed at resolving the row by the end of this month “concluded without agreement”.

Aer Lingus says it is “unlikely” to receive the first of several new aircraft due to the airline after talks on a pilot pay dispute ended in deadlock.

Members of the Irish Airline Pilot’s Association (IALPA) are seeking pay increases of more than 20 per cent to bring earnings in line with inflation and salaries paid by other carriers.

The carrier acknowledged that it was “unlikely” that it would receive the first of six new Airbus jets that it was due to receive from parent International Airlines Group (IAG), as a consequence.

“Aer Lingus now looks forward to the pay dispute being heard by the Labour Court on April 22nd,” said a statement.