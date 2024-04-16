Healy-Rae Plant Hire paid more than €250,000 by Kerry County Council

Healy-Rae Plant Hire earned more than €250,000 from Kerry County Council in 2023. The company is owned by TD Danny Healy-Rae (above) and run by his sons Johnny, a county councillor representing Kenmare, and Dan. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Healy-Rae Plant Hire was paid more than €250,000 by Kerry County Council in 2023. The company is owned by TD Danny Healy-Rae and run by his sons Johnny, a county councillor representing Kenmare, and Dan.

The figures were released by the council following a request by Brendan Cronin, an independent councillor from Killarney.

Almost €6.5 million was paid out to a total of 52 plant hire and haulage contractors and rental car companies by the council in 2023.

Among those receiving payments were Clancy Plant Hire of Moyvane, Co Kerry, which received €668,114, and Sandmore Ltd of Camp Cross, which got €675,739. Currow-based Mike Cronin and Sons was paid €588,301 and Nicholas Browne and Son of Ballinskelligs received €471,201. Eamon and Seamus Hobbins Ltd was paid €430,718

The council paid almost €392,000 to Newbridge Car & Van Rental Ltd, trading as Rentals, from Newhall, Naas, Co Kildare. Healy-Rae Plant Hire Ltd, of Kilgarvan, Co Kerry was paid €250,813 while Dillons Waste Disposal in Tralee was paid €203,121. Crean & McHugh, trading as CMP, of Glanmire, Co Cork was paid €217,249 and C Wharton Tool Hire Limited based in Gortale, Tralee was paid €195,763

Kerry County Council said it procures the hire of plant and machinery and haulage services via the Dynamic Purchasing System for local authorities, which is based in Killarney. This is an open market tendering system, suited to small enterprises.

Mr Cronin said that there was no issue with the payments but that it was important the public were made aware of the figures.

Healy-Rae Plant Hire is a third-generation family business established by the late Jackie Healy-Rae, later a TD, and his brother Dan in 1956.

The company employs more than 70 people. It specialises in civil engineering and haulage, and is involved in site clearing and road making as well as pipe laying,

Some employees have been with the company for more than three decades, Kenmare councillor Johnny Healy-Rae told Building Ireland magazine.

Wastewater and sewage is one of its specialities and one of its main clients is Uisce Éireann, Mr Healy-Rae said.

It was involved in the construction of the pilot 10-acre wetland project in Lixnaw, Co Kerry.

Other clients include Cork, Limerick and Clare county councils, Coillte and BAM Ireland.