Ryanair to train 400 new pilots

Ryanair will hire 400 pilots over the next four years. Photograph: George Clerk.

Ryanair will train 400 new pilots over the next four years in a new deal with the Cork Airport-based Atlantic Flight Training Academy, the airline pledged.

The carrier launched a new Future Flyer Academy pilot training programme in partnership with the academy on Monday.

Ryanair said the move would see more than 400 pilots join the group, Europe’s biggest airline, as second officers over the next four years.

Candidates will train through a combination of classroom, simulator and practical sessions, according to the airline.

Atlantic Flight Training Academy trains pilots to a standard where they can complete type rating courses to operate the Boeing 737s flown by Ryanair or Airbus A320s, used by many airlines on short-haul routes.

Ryanair’s academy will combine the initial training at the Cork school with the necessary type rating qualification to fly with for the airline.

The carrier guarantees to offer jobs to those who fully complete the programme and satisfy all relevant checks.

Ryanair has 95 bases across its network and its pilots fly five days on-four days off rosters. First officers can make it to captain in four years.

Neal McMahon, the airline’s chief operations officer, predicted that the programme would create opportunities for “hundreds of aspiring pilots who are looking to kick-start a well-paid career in aviation as a commercial pilot”.

He said the academy showed its continued commitment to recruiting and developing pilots as it prepared to take delivery of 300 Boeing 737 Max-10 aircraft over the next 10 years.

Mark Casey, managing director, Atlantic Flight Training Academy, noted that the school had a long-standing relationship with Ryanair.

“A very large number of our graduates currently fly as First officers, Captains, Training Captains and management pilots within the airline,” he said.

Mr Casey added that the Future Flyer Academy would give successful candidates a clear path to long careers at Ryanair.