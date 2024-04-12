Competition watchdog to investigate Maxol purchase of Naas Fuels

The competition watchdog is to carry out an “in-depth investigation” into petrol company Maxol’s proposal to acquire Naas Fuels in Co Kildare.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) said its investigation will consider how the deal would affect levels of competition between service stations, including potential consequences for consumers.

Maxol sells oil and petroleum products. Its service station network consists of 243 stations across the island of Ireland. Some of its stations are owned by independent dealers.

Naas Fuels owns and operates seven Circle K-branded retail motor fuel service stations.

The proposed purchase was notified to the CCPC in December.

“Following a preliminary investigation, the CCPC has decided that an in-depth investigation is needed to establish whether allowing the purchase to go ahead may result in a substantial lessening of competition in the State,” the CCPC said.