Inflation falls to under 3% in March

Inflation in the Irish economy eased below 3 per cent in March. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

The annual rate of inflation fell to under 3 per cent in March, the fifth month in a row that the rise in the cost of living was under 5 per cent.

That compares to an annual rise of 3.4 per cent over the year to the end of February.

But when energy costs and unprocessed food are removed from the calculations, the consumer price index rose 4.1 per cent over the year.

The figures showed a significant rise in the cost of recreation and culture, which increased by 8.3 per cent over the year to the end of March, as the prices of package holidays increased almost 40 per cent, and a 5.5 per cent hike in costs at restaurants and hotels.

The latter was fuelled by higher prices for alcoholic drinks and food in licensed premises, along with restaurants, cafes, and an increase in the cost of hotel accommodation.

The price of clothing fell, showing a 6.6 per cent decline year on year, while furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance fell 0.6 per cent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices were 0.5 per cent higher compared to February, slowing from the 1 per cent recorded between January and February.

The largest rises were seen in transport, where prices rose 2.9 per cent driven mainly by a rise in air fares, and recreation and culture, with a 2.8 per cent rise.

Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels saw prices fall 1.8 per cent, and clothing and footwear prices declined 1.8 per cent over the month.

Earlier this month, Irish inflation fell below the European Central Bank’s (ECB) target rate of 2 per cent for the first time in nearly three years, with the flash estimate for the harmonised index of consumer prices (HICP) indicating that prices rose by 1.7 per cent in the 12 months to March.