The State-owned Ireland Strategic Investment Fund is pledging almost €280 million to green energy businesses as it closes on its target to spend €1 billion on tackling climate change. Barry O’Halloran has the details.

Death, taxes and life insurance – Fiona Reddan looks at the ways in which cohabiting couples lose out financially when compared with married people. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.

Recession drags on in Germany, with disputes rife among the coalition government parties, and austerity cuts being implemented. Our Berlin Correspondent Derek Scally looks at the malaise impacting the EU’s biggest economy and how the recent closure of a solar panel manufacturer in Freiberg symbolises its struggles.

John Kavanagh, Conor McGregor’s coach, is connected to a company that has raised $6.5 million (€6 million) on the NYSE American exchange, which lists small cap stocks. The funds are to be used to help develop a chain of MMA gyms with an associated online platform, writes Barry J Whyte.

In her weekly column, Laura Slattery notes how a strong opening for Netflix’s new blockbuster fantasy 3 Body Problem might not be enough to ensure it gets commissioned for a second series, and highlights the chaotic nature of the streaming era.

The tax treatment of Ukrainians who moved here after war broke out in February 2022 and who are working remotely for companies back home will change from January 1st, Revenue has told tax professionals. Anne Lucey reports.

Bob W, a Finnish short-term rentals group and competitor to Airbnb, plans to enter the Irish market after securing €40 million in a funding round. Jonathan Keane spoke with its CEO.

In our personal finance Q&A, a reader worries how she will care for her mother (whom she fears has dementia) if she refuses to sign an enduring power of attorney. Dominic Coyle offers some guidance.

Is the fall in Apple’s share price overdone, amid slowing iPhone sales and other issues? Stocktake argues that it’s not normal for Apple to fall in a bull market.

Gas Networks Ireland plans to connect fellow State company Bord na Móna’s Edenderry Power complex to its network in a move that it says will reduce the Co Offaly plant’s greenhouse gas emissions by 40 per cent. Barry O’Halloran reports.

There was persistent fragility across the manufacturing sector last month as headwinds from subdued demand in both domestic and export markets drove optimism in the industry to its lowest level since 2020, new data shows. Colin Gleeson has the details.

