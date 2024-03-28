Profit at Apple’s Irish subsidiary rise in 2023

Apple Operations International (AOI) is registered at the company’s Holyhill campus in Cork and acts as a holding company for a number of other Apple subsidiaries. Photograph: Michael MacSweeney/Provision

Profit at tech giant Apple’s main Irish subsidiary rose last year, new accounts show, as the company trimmed costs.

The accounts for the year ended September 30th 2023 indicated revenue at Apple Operations International, which is registered to the Apple campus in Holyhill, Co Cork, fell 1.8 per cent to $218.9 billion (€203 billion) from $222.8 billion a year earlier. Pretax income was $71.1 billion, compared with $69 billion in the prior year.

Net income for the year was $62.3 billion, up from $58.2 billion in 2022.

Apple Operations International covers most of Apple’s non-US subsidiaries, and is responsible for everything from iPhones and Macs to wearables and services. It employs almost 60,000 people worldwide, with more than 6,700 in Ireland.

The accounts showed a provision of $8.8 billion for taxation, down from $11.08 billion in 2022, with corporation tax of 12.5 per cent and a charge of $8.9 billion largely in line with last year. It also indicated a gain of more than $1 billion due to uncertain tax positions.

Apple’s Irish subsidiary paid dividends of $20.7 billion to its parent company in 2023, in line with the 2022 figure.

The tech giant has been in a high-profile battle with the European Commission over a 2016 decision that that Apple owed billions in back taxes.

The recovery amount was deemed to be €13.1 billion in back taxes, plus €1.2 billion in interest. that decision was appealed by both Apple and the Irish Government, with the General Court annulling the decision on state aid. The commission is currently appealing that decision to the European Court of Justice.