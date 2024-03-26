Irish gambling company Flutter loses $1.2bn due to once-off costs

Record Super Bowl betting aided Irish group Flutter's US growth this year. Photograph: Doug Mills/The New York Times.

Once-off costs left Paddy Power owner Flutter Entertainment with a $1.2 billion (€1.1 billion) loss last year, the group said on Tuesday.

The Irish gambling giant, which recently moved its main listing to the New York Stock Exchange, grew revenues by 25 per cent to $11.8 billion from $9.5 billion in 2022.

Non-cash charges of $1.68 billion left Flutter with a $1.2 billion loss, the company said. They included $725 million for the impairment of subsidiary Pokerstar’s trademark and $791 million for amortising intangible assets.

Flutter’s earnings before interest, tax and charges grew 45 per cent to $1.87 billion in 2023 from $1.29 billion the previous year, the group said.

READ MORE

Revenues rose 23 per cent from January 1st to March 17th, Flutter noted. In the US, where its key subsidiary is FanDuel, turnover rose 55.6 per cent in that time, aided by record Super Bowl betting.

Chief executive Peter Jackson said the year had started well with “good momentum” continuing into the first three months of 2024.

Dublin-headquartered Flutter has businesses in multiple countries. It owns Paddy Power, Betfair, Sky Betting and Gaming, and Sportsbet in Australia among other companies.