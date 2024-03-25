Dublin-based dentist Seapoint Clinic opens new €2m facility in Beacon Quarter

Seapoint Clinic is seeking to capitalise on a post-Covid boom in specialist orthodontic care. Photograph: The Irish Times

Dublin-based dentist Seapoint Clinic is investing €2 million in a new state-of-the-art facility in the Beacon Quarter in Sandyford.

The group, which was established 15 years ago, is seeking to capitalise on a post-Covid boom in specialist orthodontic care. It sees more than 1,200 customers per month and has a clinic on Seapoint Avenue in Blackrock. The firm employs more than 50 people.

Ed O’Flaherty, who co-owns the company with his wife Clodagh Myers, said the new clinic has seven surgeries and the location was chosen because of its access to the Luas and the M50.

Of the €2 million investment, he said: “There will be a mixture of working capital, the marketing budget, the spend on all the equipment between sterilisers and 3D scanners, as well as the fit-out of the clinic internally.”

READ MORE

Fees at the clinic vary from €50 for basic procedures up to more than €20,000 for VIP client packages. Dr O’Flaherty said the company’s prices are “very competitive for specialist orthodontics”.

Looking ahead, he said the opening of more facilities is “certainly the vision for the next couple of years”.

“There was a big boom in orthodontics after Covid when people had money saved,” he said. “People are realising that a smile is very valuable for business as well as interpersonal relationships and so forth. Across the board, in Ireland, the UK, and America, there has been a slight slowdown in that area, but we’re definitely bullish in the medium-term.”

Dr O’Flaherty said the group’s business model is based on “non-invasive cosmetic dentistry”, which in the past would have involved drilling away a significant portion of the tooth.

What is behind Bitcoin's remarkable recovery? Listen | 25:48

“We leave the tooth intact wherever possible,” he said. “The idea is to make sure you can keep your teeth for life as well as make them beautiful. That’s our primary focus.”

The group has an on-site dental laboratory equipped with 3D printers and machines. It offers customers a range of services including digital 3D scanning technology for detailed treatment planning.

In addition to advanced technology, Seapoint Clinic utilises AI analysis of digital dental X-rays as part of the examination process, providing customers “with a digital second opinion”.

“While some clinics prioritise low-cost dentistry, Seapoint Clinic takes pride in offering high-quality care aimed at preserving dental health for life,” said the group.