Kingspan ‘misled’ investigators on Trimo deal, European Commission alleges

Insulation maker Kingspan intentionally or negligently misled competition regulators during their investigation of its now-abandoned bid for Slovenian business Trimo, the European Commission alleged on Tuesday.

Kingspan dropped plans to buy roofing and insulation materials manufacturer Trimo in April 2022, which had triggered a commission investigation into the deal’s potential impact on competition in several insulation panel markets.

The following November the commission opened an investigation to determine if Kingspan had supplied incorrect, incomplete or misleading information to its original examination of the deal’s likely implications for competition.

The commission said on Tuesday that it had taken the preliminary view that “Kingspan intentionally, or negligently, provided incorrect, incomplete and misleading information” about basic facts.

These would have allowed regulators to assess the scope of the relevant product and geographic market, the existence of barriers to entry and expansion, the closeness of competition between Kingspan and Trimo and their competitors, and the importance of innovation. said a statement.

Kingspan responded that it co-operated fully with the commission from its original bid for Trimo in September 2020 until it withdrew in April 2022, and through the follow-up investigation that began in November 2022.

“This Trimo application was unusual and uniquely onerous given both the level of information sought and the fact that the process occurred during Covid,” said Kingspan.

“It is in no way representative of the long and productive relationship that Kingspan has with the European Commission.”

The Irish group added that since it bid for Trimo in 2020, the commission has cleared four other investments by Kingspan.