Coillte and native tree species: Correction

An article published in the Business section of irishtimes.com, headlined: “Coillte commits to planting native tree species only from 2025 on”, attributes an incorrect policy to Coillte and was published in error.

The State forestry company has not committed to planting only native tree species. The article also attributes incorrect quotations to a Coillte executive.

In a statement to The Irish Times, Coillte says the correct position is that it hopes to “enable the creation of 100,000 hectares of new forests by 2050, half of which will be native woodlands”.

It aims to “balance and deliver multiple benefits from its forests for climate, nature, wood and people, and bring more focus to climate action setting ambitious new targets on biodiversity and recreation, while continuing to deliver for the forest and wood products industry”.