Hanley Energy to create 150 jobs globally in 2024

Irish company Hanley Energy is planning to create up to 150 jobs this year as it expands its US business.

The company, which specialises in energy management solutions for data centre operators, said 50 of the new jobs would be in Ireland, with the remaining 100 in the US.

The latest expansion will bring to almost 1,000 the number of people employed by the company globally. Hanley currently employs 800 people across Ireland, the US, Australia, Germany, Sweden and South Africa.

Clive Gilmore, CEO of Hanley Energy, said it was a milestone for the company. “It also lays the foundation for future expansion as we deliver energy and power management solutions to our partners Amazon Web Services and other multinational technology providers in the US and across the world,” he said.

The announcement coincides with the opening of Hanley’s new $12 million headquarters in Virginia, located in what is known as “Data Centre Alley”. Hanley opened its first office in Virginia in 2016, acting as headquarters for its US regional offices in Ohio, Oregon, and San Francisco and starting with two employees.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said it was a “significant announcement” for the company, building on its previous announcement of 225 new jobs in Monaghan and Dundalk.

“Climate change is the greatest threat facing humanity today. I believe Irish businesses, and enterprise in general have a pivotal role to play in turning the tide on climate change and biodiversity loss so we can leave the planet to the next generation in a better condition than we inherited,” he said.

Hanley’s announcement was made as part of an Enterprise Ireland backed programmed highlighting the increasing investment by Irish companies in the US. Chief executive Leo Clancy noted the key role that Ireland was playing in supporting the global construction industry, delivering advanced infrastructure across the data, pharma, and energy sectors.

“As a country, we have developed incredible capability in this area, and we are exporting this expertise across the world,” he said. “Hanley Energy are at the heart of this, and their energy tracking software plays a vital role, helping industrial customers be more sustainable and efficient. Hanley Energy continues to push the boundaries of energy efficiency and sustainability and have set the highest standards in the industry and represent the best of Irish innovation on a global stage.”