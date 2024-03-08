Four in five Irish consumers doing ‘as much as they can’ on sustainability

Seán Casey of EY said the fact that most Irish households feel they are doing all they can 'presents a significant challenge' for meeting climate change commitments.

Four out of five consumers in Ireland say they are doing as much as they can to be sustainable, as new research from EY warns that momentum in the sustainable energy transition is “at risk of slipping” among households.

A survey by the consulting firm of 23,000 energy consumers across 21 countries, including 1,042 in Ireland, found that households are more interested than ever in sustainability and the potential of a clean energy future.

However, in Ireland, 78 per cent of consumers say they are doing as much as they can to be sustainable, and when it comes to shifting to cleaner sources of energy, the majority (57 per cent) of Irish households say energy providers or the Government should take the leading role.

As the global energy crisis and cost of living challenges continue, 69 per cent of households in Ireland said they could not absorb a bill increase of 10 per cent.

The research also identifies a generation gap when it comes to paying extra for sustainable energy, with 32 per cent of Gen Z and 20 per cent of Millennials willing to pay a premium, compared to 14 per cent of Gen X and 15 per cent of Boomers.

Seán Casey, energy and infrastructure consulting leader with EY, said the fact that most Irish households feel they are doing all they can “presents a significant challenge” for meeting climate change commitments, as 70 per cent of the outcome depends on changes in consumer behaviour.

“While efforts on the supply side from producers are gaining momentum, with record renewable energy generation on the grid, we need an even more fundamental shift in how we engage and encourage sustainable energy consumption behaviours,” he said.

Mr Casey said that energy providers, the Government and the broader energy ecosystem will have to work together to close the gap between consumer interest and action.

He urged support for energy consumers to make personal choices “easier and more affordable” in areas such as renewable home energy, electric vehicles and daily usage.

The EY research also examined the “action-reaction” paradox, how consumer behaviours often undermine steps they take to be more sustainable.

It found that 72 per cent of Irish consumers offset their positive energy actions with negative actions and behaviours.

This includes replacing an appliance or device but continuing to use the old one (21 per cent), increasing the use of a new appliance because it costs less to operate than the old one (28 per cent) and making a change or purchase to reduce energy bills but spending the savings on something else (31 per cent).