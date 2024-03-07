PTSB operating profit soars to €164 million amid rates spike and Ulster deal

PTSB’s operating profit soared to €164 million in 2023 from €14 million the previous year as the bank benefited from acquisition of loans from Ulster Bank and a spike in interest rates.

Net interest income grew by 71 per cent to €620 million, PTSB said on Thursday, while non-interest income increased by 2 per cent to €48 million.

The group’s loan book has increased by 50 per cent year since the middle of 2022 to €21.1 billion, driven as the bank group gradually took over €6.25 billion of mortgage and small business loans from Ulster Bank as the latter retreated from the Irish market.

Operating expenses grew by 29 per cent to €444 million last year.

READ MORE

PTSB’s profit before tax slumped 70 per cent to €79 million as it took €87 million of exceptional charges, driven by costs and the booking of a day one impairment charge on loans acquired from Ulster Bank.

Earnings for the previous year had been boosted by a €362 million negative goodwill gain, or what is often referred to as “badwill”, as it acquired €5.2 billion of Ulster Bank mortgage assets in November 2022 at a discount to their fair value.

“Looking to the year ahead, we remain in a strong position to build on the momentum of 2023 as we continue to grow our business, invest in our customer, colleague and community experience, while delivering sustainable returns for our shareholders,” said chief executive Eamonn Crowley.

PTSB hit an important milestone in December when it secured approval from financial regulators to return to paying dividends, helped by the effects of the transformational Ulster Bank deal. Analysts estimate that it will be early 2025 before it pays a dividend, on earnings for this year.

PTSB, in which Irish taxpayers hold a 57.4 per cent stake, is alone among the State’s three surviving bailed-out banks in not having returned to paying dividends since the 2008 crash, having consistently delivered sub-par profit returns as its balance sheet shrank dramatically over more than a decade.

The bank has also lowered its level of non-performing loans from a post-crisis peak of 28 per cent to 3.3 per cent, through mortgage restructurings and loan portfolio sales.

The group rebranded itself in October as PTSB from Permanent TSB.