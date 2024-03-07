Grafton Group profits drop by more than a quarter

The Woodie's business "performed well", Grafton said. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw for The Irish Times

Profits at Grafton Group fell 28 per cent last year but still came in ahead of analysts forecasts, as the DIY supplier saw consumers pulling back from expensive home improvements and dealt with stretched housing affordability.

The owner of Woodies, Chadwicks and other brands, posted adjusted operating profit for 2023 of £205.5 million (€240 million), compared to £285.9 million a year earlier, the firm said in a statement. Revenue rose 0.8 per cent to £2.32 billion.

“While trading conditions are expected to remain challenging, demand fundamentals are supported by a structural under supply of new homes and an ageing housing stock that requires upgrading including energy conservation measures,” chief executive Eric Born said. “With a somewhat improving economic backdrop, we are confident that Grafton is exceptionally well positioned to benefit as the cycle turns, markets normalise and consumer confidence improves.”

The drop in earnings was driven in part by cost-of-living pressures driven by high inflation and interest rate rises led to reduced spending by households on home improvements and weakened demand for new homes as affordability became stretched, the company said. That led to lower volumes in its key distribution business. Building materials prices started to fall in the closing months of the year, it added.

It’s Woodie’s business in Ireland “performed well” increasing revenue despite what it called “the most challenging economic conditions encountered by customers for some time and sustained a slight dip in profitability.”

Adjusted operating margin fell 2.5 percentage points, while the company said it would hike its dividend 9.1 per cent to 36 pence per share.