Iarnród Éireann teams up with Dogpatch Labs to transform rail travel

From left: Liam Kenny, manager of Iarnród Éireann's innovation programme; Elizabeth Fingleton, director of innovation programmes and operations at Dogpatch Labs; Jim Meade, chief executive, Iarnród Éireann, at Connolly Station. Photograph: Flavia Bianchi, Dogpatch Labs

Iarnród Éireann is teaming up with innovation hub Dogpatch Labs for a new “milestone” partnership in a bid to transform Ireland’s rail network.

The Future Track programme is designed to drive innovation across the company, with Ianrod Eireann staff taking part to develop ideas into commercially viable projects over a three-month period. The scheme will give staff access to entrepreneurs, global sector experts, and start-ups to help develop their ideas, with projects presented to its senior leadership team at the programme’s demo day.

“There is so much innovation already happening within the organisation and we’re looking forward to adding to this by instilling a start-up mindset in their staff and giving them access to the entrepreneurial community, ecosystem and network to tackle the most pressing sustainability challenges head-on,” said Patrick Walsh, chief executive at Dogpatch Labs.

The transport company is already investing heavily in new technology and projects to improve the efficiency, safety and sustainability in the rail network.

“We have big ambitions for rail to become the backbone of a sustainable transport system for Ireland, for both passengers and freight,” said Jim Meade, chief executive of Irish Rail. “To achieve these we want to further build our innovation capacity, encouraging and developing new ideas that can enhance customer experience and support rail decarbonisation. We’re delighted to work with Dogpatch Labs who will give our colleagues an opportunity to bring new impactful innovations to life.”