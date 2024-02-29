CRH sees 2024 earnings growing as much as 10.5%

CRH forecast on Thursday its earnings next year will rise as much as 10.5 per cent, after the building materials giant delivered a strong of set results for 2023 supported by “good underlying demand” in its key markets on both sides of the Atlantic.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) rose 15 per cent last year to $6.2 billion (€5.7bn), though it came in $100 million shy of what the group had predicted in November. CRH sees earnings rising 5.6-10.5 per cent this year to between $6.55 billion and $6.85 billion.

“2023 marked another record year of financial delivery for CRH, supported by good underlying demand across our key end-use markets, further pricing progress and the continued benefits of our differentiated, customer-focused strategy,” said chief executive Albert Manifold.

“Over the last decade our business has evolved from being a supplier of base materials into a fully integrated provider of value-added solutions. Through our technical expertise and the advancements we have made in product innovation, we are solving complex problems for our customers while making the construction process simpler, safer and more sustainable.”

CRH managed to expand its ebitda margin by 1.2 percentage points last year to 17.7 per cent.

The company is also at the latter stages of a $3 billion share buyback announced a year ago.

“The strength of our balance sheet together with our relentless focus on the efficient allocation of capital enables us to capitalise on the opportunities we see for further growth and value creation in 2024 and beyond,” Mr Manifold said.

CRH shares have surged 48 per cent to $79.32 since the company dropped its Dublin stock market listing and took out a primary quotation on Wall Street, helped by increased optimism about the group’s prospects as central banks are expected to cut interest rates this year, infrastructure spend in the US and as the company enjoyed more attention from US-based investors.