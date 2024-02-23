Buymedia to create 100 jobs over four years

Fergal O'Connor, chief executive of Buymedia. The Galway-based firm is to create more than 100 jobs in the next four years as the advertising platform targets international expansion. Photograph: Paul Sherwood

Galway-based Buymedia is to create more than 100 jobs in the next four years as the advertising platform targets international expansion.

Buymedia, which has developed an intelligent advertising platform that helps marketing professionals plan, purchase, manage, optimise and report on marketing campaigns, said the skilled jobs would be based at its Galway head office, where the company has just opened its technology innovation centre Platform 94.

The company is now building partnerships overseas and is looking into strategic investments to support growth and establish the company as a strong global presence.

“This event marks a defining chapter in Buymedia’s journey,” said chief executive and founder Fergal O’Connor. “We are incredibly proud to announce our ambitious growth plans, fuelled by a talented team, innovative technology, and unwavering support from the industry and community. We are excited to create high-skilled jobs, expand our reach internationally and empower marketing professionals with the next generation of AI-powered, data-driven advertising technology.”

Buymedia also uses artificial intelligence technologies in its platform to help provide insights and tools to marketing professionals. Its new generative AI tools use predictive analytics to generate recommendations for future ad campaigns based on past performance and industry trends.

Founded by Mr O’Connor, Buymedia was ranked the fifth fastest-growing tech company in Ireland by Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50 Awards 2023. Among its customers are Eir, DID, Jysk, Tipperary Crystal, iNua Hospitality and Unicef.

The news of the expansion was welcomed by Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation Dara Calleary.

“Today’s expansion announcement by Buymedia is a testament to the huge opportunities that await this sector on a global stage and paves the way for this innovative company to significantly scale its business internationally,” said Mr Calleary. “The Government, through Enterprise Ireland, looks forward to continued engagement with Buymedia to support the growth of the business into the future.”

“Buymedia is an innovative, ambitious company that Enterprise Ireland is proud to support,” said Leo Clancy, chief executive of Enterprise Ireland. “It is creating a world-renowned brand, using the latest AI advancements focusing specifically on the buoyant marketing and advertising sector and has a clear growth path for the coming years. This growth will support the creation of high-quality, rewarding careers in the west of Ireland and Enterprise Ireland looks forward to working with Buymedia on this journey.”