Aer Lingus pilot pay row heading for Labour Court

A pilot pay dispute at Aer Lingus is heading for the Labour Court after talks at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) failed to resolve the row.

Aer Lingus and the Irish Airline Pilots’ Association (Ialpa) agreed to refer the issue to the Labour Court after talks at the WRC ended without resolution late on Tuesday.

The airline warned on Wednesday that the pilots’ union’s “failure to engage in the WRC process in a responsible manner, risks investment, growth and jobs” at Aer Lingus.

Ialpa – part of trade union Fórsa – argues that Aer Lingus failed to take into account the efforts pilots made to see the airline through the Covid-19 crisis or that the cost of living is now 19 per cent higher than five years ago.

The Irish Times understands that the union sought a basic increase of 20 per cent plus extra elements that would bring the effective rate to between 23.9 per cent and 27 per cent.

Aer Lingus said that Ialpa sought pay increases that were significantly higher than the 12.25 per cent over three years, and the 1.5 per cent once-off payment, that a company pay tribunal offered in December.

Ialpa members voted to reject the offer in December. The figure was reduced to 8.5 per cent to take into account extra flexibility on leave, a move to which Aer Lingus maintains the union agreed in 2019 when the deal on holidays was done.

“Aer Lingus is also conscious of both the moderating inflationary environment and that the public pay sector agreement recently concluded provided for a lower 10.25 per cent pay increase,” said the airline.

Ialpa said that the union was disappointed that Aer Lingus had issued the statement at a time when the industrial relations process was still under way.

The Labour Court has not set a date to hear the dispute. The court adjudicates on disputes to avoid industrial action.