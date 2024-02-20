Web Summit says it has sold out Qatar event

Katherine Maher was appointed to run Web summit late last year, following cofounder Paddy Cosgrave’s resignation after backlash over comments he made on social media concerning the Israel/Hamas conflict. Ms Maher will step down after the Qatar event. Photograph: Horacio Villalobos/Corbis

Tech events company Web Summit said it has sold out its inaugural event in Qatar, which is due to take place at the next week.

Web Summit Qatar, the company’s first in the Middle East, is expecting 12,000 attendees, with more than 1,000 start-ups from 80 countries coming to connect with investors and partners.

Around 200 start-ups are coming from Africa, with more than 100 taking part in the event’s “tech for good” impact programme.

The event has attracted speakers such as South African comedian Trevor Noah and Bollywood actress and singer Nora Fatehi, WPP chief executive Mark Read, Whoop chief Will Ahmed, and astronaut and Deep Space Initiative founder Sara Sabry.

“The cohort of start-ups at our inaugural Web Summit Qatar is the most global and gender-diverse we’ve ever had. This is a testament to the massive energy around founders and tech in the Middle East and beyond,” said Web Summit CEO Katherine Maher.

“Web Summit Qatar will draw thousands of top-tier entrepreneurs, partners and trade delegations from all over the world, creating tremendous opportunities for connections with the region. It will be a truly global event.”

The event will be the last for Ms Maher, who said last month she would exit the company to take up a role with media organisation NPR in the US.

Ms Maher was appointed to run the business late last year, following cofounder Paddy Cosgrave’s resignation after backlash over comments he made on social media.

Ms Maher will step down after the Qatar event.