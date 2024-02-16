Kingspan profits rise 5% as it delivers another record year

Irish-headquartered insulation specialist Kingspan last year edged ahead of the record it achieved in 2022, delivering a 5 per cent increase in trading profit to €877 million.

The company’s full year results for the year ended December 31st, 2023, show earnings per share were up by 7 per cent, despite revenue declining marginally by 3 per cent to €8.1 billion, and by 7 per cent on an underlying basis.

Whilst some markets displayed volume pressure, the predominant reason for the contraction in revenue was the knock-on deflationary impact of raw material pricing in the early part of the year, the group said.

The company said “tremendous progress” had been made to date on its “planet passionate” agenda which saw over 300 projects implemented across the group, delivering a 65 per cent reduction in total greenhouse gas emissions.

Direct renewable energy usage increased to 34.1 per cent and the percentage of wholly owned sites with on-site solar PV systems increased to 49.6 per cent.

Total rainwater harvested from manufacturing locations increased to 56.7 million litres, which was approximately double the amount harvested in the 2020 base year.

The trading picture in end markets in the second half was similar to that of the first, where patterns of activity around the globe varied significantly. A poor start to the year in Germany, the Nordics and central Europe persisted in the latter part of the year.

France, which is the group’s largest market, “remained positive” and the Americas performed “exceptionally well”. Insulated panel order intake was consecutively ahead of prior year in each of the last seven months of 2023.

Kingspan chief executive Gene Murtagh said: “Despite markets and geographies moving at different speeds, Kingspan was pleased to deliver another year of record profits and record cash generation whilst continuing to innovate and diversify our revenue base.

“Given varying activity levels it is too early to provide any meaningful guidance on outlook, not least as seasonal factors have hampered early progress in some markets.

“However, given our robust balance sheet, strong development pipeline, strong structural demand for energy efficiency and the ever increasing and obvious impacts of climate change, we expect 2024 to be a year of continuing strategic and operational progress.”

The group said €482 million of capital was invested during the year, which included €248 million on acquisitions and €234 million in capital expenditure.

Kingspan also said it has selected a 50 hectare site in Lviv, Ukraine, which is likely to be the location of its €250 million building technology campus over the next five years or so.

The board has proposed a final dividend of 26.6 cent per ordinary share, which is up from 23.8 cent the year before. An interim dividend of 26.3 cent per ordinary share was declared during the year, so the total dividend for 2023 is 52.9 cent compared to 49.4 cent for 2022.

Looking ahead, the group said it is difficult to predict what is in store near term with “opportunities and challenges in equal measure”.

“The performance of the business is varied across different geographies and sectors, a theme we have referred to consistently over the past year or so,” it said.

“It is still very much early days in the current financial year, although seasonal factors have hampered early progress in some markets.

“Our balance sheet is robust and this coupled with a strong development pipeline, purposeful strategy and innovation agenda ought to place us positively in the year ahead.

“The combination of a resolute focus on our distinctive Planet Passionate strategy, strong structural demand for energy efficiency, ever increasing and obvious impacts of climate change and the diversified nature of our end markets all position Kingspan favourably for the long term.”

Separately, Kingspan announced it signed a series of agreements to acquire the stonewool insulation business and assets of Karl Bachl Kunststoffverarbeitung GmbH & Co. KG in Germany. The transaction is expected to complete by March 31st and will be funded from existing cash reserves.