Ires set to defeat attempted boardroom coup at showdown EGM

Ires Reit is the largest private residential landlord in the State, with 3,734 apartments and houses.

Ires Reit is on track to defeat an attempted boardroom coup at an extraordinary general meeting (egm) on Friday.

Most investors voting in advance of the gathering cast ballots against a plan by an activist investor to replace five directors and secure a mandate to pursue a sale or break-up of the business.

The EGM heard that a preliminary result of the meeting, based on the majority of investors voting by proxy in advance, saw about 60 per cent votes cast against resolutions put forward by the activist investor Vision Capital to replace four of the five directors, including chairman Declan Moylan and chief executive Margaret Sweeney. A lower level of 53 per cent voted against Vision’s plan to replace group chief financial officer, Brian Fagan.

Final results, including votes cast by poll at the meeting, will be published on Friday afternoon.

The rebel shareholder also failed to secure enough support for a resolution that would have directed the board to pursue a sales or divestment process that would be completed within two years, according to the preliminary results.

Still, the level of shareholder dissention against directors will pile pressure on the board of Ires as it proceeds out its own strategic review, promised early last month and set to commence following the release in late February of 2023 results.

Mr Moylan, who plans to step down in the coming months, said the board is “disappointed” it had to incur “significant costs” and the use of management time defending itself against Vision’s “unnecessary actions”. However, he added the board “will take all votes cast today into account into its deliberations following’s egm”, as the company proceeds with a strategic review.

“I’d like to assure you that the company has always attempted to deal constructively with its shareholders, including Vision,” he said, adding that the company will continue to work with Vision, which owns about 5 per cent of the company, in a “constructive manner”.

The head of Vision Capital, Jeffrey Olin, highlighted at the meeting – as part of a heated exchange with the chairman – that it was only after three years of engagement by his firm and its call for an egm, that the board actually announced that it would commence a strategic review.

Ires had vehemently resisted the notion of a sale when Vision began a public campaign against the board in April last year. The company has now pledged to look at “full range of strategic options” to maximise value for shareholders, including consolidation, mergers, a review of the company as a listed Reit, the sale of the company or disposal of its assets.

Vision has been of the view that flaws in Irish real-estate trust (Reit) rules, which require a high dividend payout rate, and Ires’s relatively high debt level compared to Reit limits has limited what it can spend on development at a time of chronic undersupply of accommodation in the Republic.

The Canadian investor has also taken aim at how shares in Ires, which has 3,734 apartments and houses on its books, have traded for a sustained period at a significant discount to the intrinsic value of its assets.

Shares in Ires closed on Wednesday at €1.09. The value of Ires’s net tangible assets, as measured under European Real Estate Association (ERPA) reporting standards, was €1.48 per share at the end of June.

Ires refused to allow photographers and camerapeople from media organisations to enter the venue of the egm in a hotel in central Dublin on Friday.

