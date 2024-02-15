Net sales at Irish Distillers fall 1% in first half of financial year

Sales at whiskey producer Irish Distillers fell in the first half of its financial year, the company said, with net sales down 1 per cent across its portfolio of Irish whiskeys.

The Jameson whiskey maker said the performance overall was resilient in the six months to December 31st 2023, the first half of its 2024 fiscal year.

The group said Jameson whiskey’s net sales remained steady. The brand gained market share in North America, and continued to grow in Asian markets including India, Korea, Japan and China. In Europe, there was dynamic growth in Ireland, UK, France, Germany, Greece, Poland and Spain.

“Our half year financial results reflect a resilient performance overall when compared to the high comparison basis from H1 2023. Global net sales of Jameson were steady in the first six months of the financial year, and we saw continued acceleration in Asian markets and growth in Europe,” said Nodjame Fouad, chairman and chief executive at Irish Distillers. “We remain confident in our growth strategy of diversifying our portfolio of Irish whiskeys and further developing brand affinity for Jameson in mature markets, while growing our geographic footprint across emerging and new markets.”