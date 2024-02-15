Bord Gáis profits fall 90% to €2m

Dave Kirwan, managing director of Bord Gáis Energy, says the company continued investing in 2023. Photograph: Tom Honan

Profits at gas and electricity supplier Bord Gáis Energy fell more than 90 per cent to €2 million last year as the company stepped up investment in the Republic.

Bord Gáis said that its customer supply business faced pressure on prices during 2023, while its electricity generation and trading activities performed strongly.

The €2 million profit the company reported was €34 million less than in 2022.

Bord Gáis has said that it absorbed some of the energy price increases of the past two years to avoid passing them on to homes and businesses. The company noted that it continued to spend money on this and other areas during 2023.

That included continuing work on two gas-fuelled power plants in Athlone and Dublin that will supply electricity at times of high demand.

Bord Gáis expects them to cost a total of €300 million and confirmed on Thursday that they will be ready to supply power next year.

It also added €3 million to its emergency support fund to aid vulnerable customers, bringing the total to €7 million since it started this in 2022 as the energy crisis deepened.

Continued spending on customer service cut the number of complaints during the year, Bord Gáis said.

The company cut almost €1,000 from the average combined household gas and electricity bill last year through two price reductions.

Owned by British utility Centrica, Bord Gáis supplies electricity and gas to homes and businesses and generates and trades power.

Dave Kirwan, managing director, said the company continued to invest in the Republic last year and to support customers through the energy crisis.

“We are very conscious of the challenge Ireland faces on energy security and are investing significantly in our hydrogen ready 100 mega watt flexible gas peaking plants in Athlone and Dublin,” he added.