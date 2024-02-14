Retail access-to-cash legislation ‘important’ - Central Bank governor

Governor of the Central Bank of Ireland Gabriel Makhlouf appeared before the Oireachtas finance committee on Wednesday. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A Government-proposed bill that would force some retailers to continue accepting cash is “an important intervention”, the governor of the Central Bank of Ireland has said, and a welcome move in an increasingly digital financial services sector.

Speaking before the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Finance, Public Expenditure and Reform on Wednesday, governor Gabriel Makhlouf said the Central Bank would work with the Department of Finance to implement recommendations from the Government’s retail banking review.

Published in 2022, the report highlighted the continuing importance of cash within the financial system as a backstop against financial exclusion.

Last month, the Government introduced new access-to-cash legislation that would, among other things, force supermarkets and pharmacies to continue accepting hard currency.

It would also require banks to maintain specific numbers of ATMs within certain geographic and demographic parameters.

“We welcome the draft legislation on maintaining access to cash which we believe is an important public policy intervention,” Mr Makhlouf said. “It is clear that there is a societal demand and need for cash, and the Central Bank – along with the rest of the Eurosystem – remains committed to the provision of cash.”

