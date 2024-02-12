New generation takes the reins at Fitzpatrick Castle Hotel

Third-generation hoteliers Mark and Joseph Scott-Lennon are taking control at Dublin’s Fitzpatrick Castle Hotel in Killiney. Mark becomes managing director, while Joseph will be hotel manager and a codirector of the business.

The two sons of retiring chief executive Eithne Scott-Lennon say they have plans to invest €10 million in the hotel over the next five years on top of €2 million that has been spent enhancing the venue over the last five years.

Paddy Fitzpatrick and his wife Eithne bought the Castle Hotel in Killiney in 1971 and their daughter, Eithne, has been running it since 2002. Ms Scott-Lennon said she took great pride in the enduring legacy of the Fitzpatrick family over the last 53 years and was happy to pass the hotel on to her two sons.

“Over the years, this hotel has been more than a business to me,” she said. “It’s been a labour of love filled with countless memories. As I retire from my role as owner/chief executive ... I have every confidence that Mark and Joseph will continue to uphold the values of hospitality and excellence that have defined this establishment for generations to come.”

Speaking about their new roles, Mark and Joseph Scott-Lennon said: “As we step into our new roles, we are committed to maintaining and enhancing this workplace culture, ensuring that our team members continue to thrive and deliver exceptional service to our guests.”