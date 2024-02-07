John Trainor, founder of sponsorship company Onside, has died aged 52

John Trainor, founder of Onside, has died, the company said. Photograph: Naoise Culhane

John Trainor, the founder and chief executive of Onside, has died at the age of 52, the Dublin-headquartered sponsorship company has announced.

Mr Trainor, well-known and respected figure in the industry, was an authority on sport and entertainment sponsorship in Ireland and beyond.

He founded Onside in 2005 and built up the consultancy to the point where he was influencing annual sponsorship investment of more than €50 million.

“It is with massive, heartbreaking sadness that we post the news that Onside’s founder and chief executive, John Trainor, has passed away,” Onside said.

“After battling illness with characteristic resilience and strength over a considerable period of time – and turning up in enthusiastic good spirits, positivity and health to our WWSS event in late November in the Aviva Stadium – he was unexpectedly taken sick in January and passed away on the evening of Monday 5th, February 2024,” the company said in a statement posted on its website.

“We are all in shock. Our thoughts and condolences are with John’s wife Eithne and his three boys at this tragic time.”

The European Sponsorship Association (ESA) said Mr Trainor was a “highly respected figure” in Ireland and across the Continent.

“We join colleagues from across the international sponsorship community in remembering John’s remarkable service to the industry and sending our deepest condolences to the Trainor family at this terribly sad time.”