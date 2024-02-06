Dingle-based Fish Box restaurant and takeaway to undergo major expansion

A Co Kerry “fish to fork” seafood company is to significantly expand its operations after completing a €400,000 investment in the business.

The Fish Box restaurant and takeaway, based in Dingle, is using the investment to put a food truck on the road, introduce a fresh fish counter and add solar panels as part of a drive to be more energy efficient. The family-run business was formed five years ago.

The company received €200,000 in grant aid towards its investment under the Brexit Blue Economy Enterprise Development Scheme, as recommended by the seafood taskforce and implemented by Bord Iascaigh Mhara.

The Fish Box employs around 35 people and offers both a takeaway and sit-down option with an outdoor area. With the current investment, the restaurant, which currently seats 20, is expanding to accommodate 100 customers indoors.

The investment will also see the addition of a fresh fish processing and sales area to include walk-in cold and freezer rooms, new signage, and a solar panel system which will reduce energy costs.

Micheál Flannery, who runs the business, said the seafood truck will spread The Fish Box brand by going on the road from January. It has already been booked for events this year.

“We believe this is going to put us on the road to expansion, with local producers and fishermen benefitting, as well as the consumer,” he said.

“We really believe that with our own trawler catching fish and supplying to our restaurant, the fresh fish counter and the truck, we have a model that will work all over Ireland, and expansion from Kerry is something we will explore next year.

“We fish from Dingle and land our catch in Dingle which then goes directly to our restaurant in Dingle. There is no travel. I know who catches the fish, who handles it, who fillets it, who cooks it and finally who eats it. We can literally offer a Sea to Fork experience.”

Mr Flannery said the business is now fostering partnerships with local boats to support the processing and sales of their sea food, while it is hoped the food truck will foster new relationships all over Ireland in new locations.