SR Technics names Irishman McClave as CEO

Aircraft maintenance firm SR Technics has named Irishman Owen McClave as chief executive with immediate effect.

The Swiss headquartered business, which closed its operations at Dublin Airport a decade ago, has appointed McClave to the top job with immediate effect, according to an emailed statement.

It still has an operation in Cork where it repairs aeroplane engines among other services,

McClave joined SR Technics in 2019 as senior vice-president for engine services, and was most recently chief operating officer of the group. He replaces Matthias Dullman who is leaving the business immediately.

“Owen brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record in the core business of SR Technics that supports him well to lead the company through its growth process and foster further development of SR Technics as the leading Engine MRO service provider, “ said SR Technics chairman Feng Wu.

SR Technics’ “heritage goes back long before me, and its future will be stronger and will live on long after me. I commit myself to above all the safety of passengers, the wellbeing of our employees, protection of the environment and the financial success of the company. We have a strong management team, an excellent product portfolio and partners who are critical to our success and we will support those partnerships in any way we can, “ McClave said.

McClave has worked in aerospace since 1991, according to SR Technics’ website. He grew up on a dairy farm before starting in the industry as an accountant. He has since worked for Lufthansa Technik, Airbus Helicopters among others in locations from Singapore to Canada.

SR Technics is 80 per cent owned by China’s HNA Aviation, with Abu Dhabi investment company Mubadala owning the remaining 20 per cent.