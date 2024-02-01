Corrib gas field operator expanding into biogas

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney says Nephin Energy's new venture will help cut carbon emissions. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Corrib natural gasfield operator Nephin Energy aims to become the Republic’s biggest producer of biomethane through a new business.

The company on Thursday launched a new, Nephin Renewable Gas (NRG) venture that will process farm waste into biomethane for use in agriculture, manufacturing and transport.

Headquartered in Tipperary town, the new venture plans to build and operate a network of waste processors, known as anaerobic digesters, across the Republic to produce the gas.

Tom O’Brien, Nephin’s managing director, said the group would build on its position as Ireland’s biggest natural gas company to aid it in realising its renewables ambition.

“We look forward to making a meaningful investment in Ireland’s rural economies and partnering with farmers to give them a real opportunity to benefit from the green energy transition,” he added.

Widely used in Europe, biomethane remains under-exploited here, despite huge potential.

Launching the new business, Simon Coveney, Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, said producing the gas “at scale” would make a significant contribution to cutting carbon dioxide emissions.