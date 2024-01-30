Guinness maker Diageo misses first-half sales estimates

Drinks group Diageo missed first-half sales estimates on Tuesday, as a sharp decline in Latin America weighed on its overall performance.

The maker of Guinness and Tanquery gin reported a 0.6 per cent fall in organic net sales, slightly missing analyst estimates for flat organic sales, according to a company compiled consensus.

Diageo warned in November that sales in Latin America and the Caribbean were set to decline by over 20 per cent amid a build-up of unsold stock in Mexico and Brazil, where drinkers were buying less premium spirits.

The move knocked investor confidence and some shareholders were unhappy with how the company, led by new chief executive Debra Crew, had handled the run-up to the warning.

READ MORE

"We have taken action and have further plans to reduce inventory to more appropriate levels for the current consumer environment in the region by the end of fiscal 24," Crew said in a statement, adding this was a key priority.

Sales in the region fell 23 per cent. Excluding the impact of the division, organic net sales grew 2.5 per cent driven by Asia Pacific, Europe and Africa, with a decline of 1.5 per cent in North America.

Organic operating profit fell 5.4 per cent , a worse result than forecast by analysts, who expected a decline of 4.7 per cent on average.

Diageo said it still expects organic net sales growth to improve in the second half of its financial year.- Reuters

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2024