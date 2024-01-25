Microsoft cuts 1,900 jobs in gaming, including at division with Dublin and Cork offices

Microsoft gaming chief Phil Spencer wrote that the cuts represented about 8 per cent of Microsoft’s 22,000 gaming workers. Photograph: Jeennah Moon/New York Times

Microsoft will lay off 1,900 people across its video-game divisions including at Activision Blizzard, which has offices in both Dublin and Cork. The tech giant bought Activation for $69 billion (€63.5 billion) in an acquisition that closed late last year.

In an email to staff, Microsoft gaming chief Phil Spencer wrote that the cuts represented about 8 per cent of Microsoft’s 22,000 gaming workers. The Verge first reported the news. Other video-game companies, including Riot Games, have also enacted mass lay-offs.

“Together, we’ve set priorities, identified areas of overlap, and ensured that we’re all aligned on the best opportunities for growth,” Mr Spencer wrote.

The cuts arrive just three months after Microsoft finalised the Activision Blizzard acquisition. In an email to staff, Activision Publishing chief Rob Kostich wrote that the cuts were made “to reset and realign our resources for the future.” – Bloomberg