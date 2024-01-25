Cairn reshuffles board as co-founder McIntosh steps down

The moves are part of a wider refresh of the Cairn Homes board. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Home builder Cairn is reshuffling its board as cofounder Alan McIntosh steps down with immediate effect, nine years after the company floated on the stock market.

Mr McIntosh co-founded the company with Michael Stanley in 2014, listing it on the stock market in 2015.

“I have been hugely fortunate to work alongside Michael Stanley and the other Board members of Cairn over the last nine years,” Mr McIntosh said.

“The entire team at Cairn can be immensely proud of where the business has grown to, from four employees in 2014 to over 4,000 people working across our 20 active sites today. We are immensely proud of what has been achieved and I am confident of the continued success of our business.”

The company said another non-executive director, Gary Britton, will also step down from the Board at the end of 2024.

Orla O’Gorman will succeed Mr Britton as chair of the audit and risk committee at the end of the year.

Cairn said Giles Davies would take up the newly created role of non-executive director with responsibility for sustainability and environmental Impact from today.

“This further highlights the significant focus the Cairn Board places on sustainability, and the central role it will play in our decision making in the years ahead,” chairman John Reynolds said.

Linda Hickey has been appointed to replace Mr Davies as senior independent director. Julie Sinnamon is replacing Mr Davies as chair of the nomination committee.