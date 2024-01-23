Taxpayers overpaid about €683m last year, Revenue data suggests

Revenue, in conjunction with Minister for Finance Michael McGrath, has launched a public information campaign.

Taxpayers overpaid some €683 million last year, according to new figures published by Revenue on Tuesday.

The data shows more than 472,000 PAYE income tax returns have been processed for 2023, which represents an increase of almost 30 per cent on the same period last year. Approximately 275,000 of the returns filed to date indicated an overpayment of tax.

Among the key tax credits and reliefs claimed by PAYE taxpayers are the rent tax credit and health expenses. The facility for PAYE taxpayers to claim the 2023 mortgage interest tax credit will be available from next week.

Revenue, in conjunction with Minister for Finance Michael McGrath, has launched a public information campaign to raise awareness among PAYE taxpayers about the range of tax credits and reliefs available, and how they can claim those credits and reliefs.

The campaign also reminds PAYE taxpayers that they need to tell Revenue about any additional income which has been earned outside the PAYE system.

Mr McGrath said €203 million has been refunded to individuals’ bank accounts since January 1st, 2024, as a result of the 2023 returns filed to date, and that Revenue records indicate a further €480 million may have been overpaid during the year.

“I therefore encourage all PAYE taxpayers to log on to Revenue’s myAccount service to finalise their tax position as soon as they can, to ensure that they have claimed all tax credits and reliefs they are entitled to and receive any refund they are due,” he added.

Revenue national PAYE manager Aisling Ní Mhaoileoin said the first step in this process is for taxpayers to review their preliminary end of year statement, which is accessible in myAccount on Revenue’s website.

“This statement sets out the provisional tax position for the year, based on information available to Revenue,” she said.

“PAYE taxpayers can then simply file a PAYE income tax return to claim any additional credits or reliefs they are entitled to, and receive any refund they are due.

“We use all the information available to us to pre-populate returns and therefore, for the vast majority of PAYE taxpayers, filing a return is straightforward and PAYE taxpayers can complete the process themselves through Revenue’s myAccount service.

“It’s quick, it’s easy and it’s free. Taxpayers can also use this service to declare any additional income they have earned outside the PAYE system or make other changes to the information on their Revenue record.

“If Revenue owes you money, you’ll get a refund into your bank account within days. If you owe Revenue money, we’ll work with you to find a suitable payment option.”