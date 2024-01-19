DexCom breaks ground on Athenry manufacturing site

DeXcom has officially broken ground on its planned manufacturing site in Athenry, Co Galway, where it will create up to 1,000 jobs.

The company has also announced a 12-year naming deal with Connacht Rugby that will see the Sportsground become Dexcom Stadium.

DexCom, which manufactures continuous glucose monitoring devices used to manage diabetes, announced plans for the Galway facility last year. Supported by IDA Ireland, it is DexCom’s first manufacturing facility in Europe.

“We strategically chose Athenry for our first manufacturing facility in Europe to ensure our location was easily accessible to the best talent, not only in Galway, but to the surrounding counties,” said Barry Regan, Executive Vice President of Operations at Dexcom. “This was top of mind for us in selecting a partner as we sought to provide support and demonstrate our commitment to the entire province. The partnership with Connacht Rugby was always a first choice and a no-brainer so we’re delighted to formally announce this today.”

The jobs will include roles in finance, HR, as well as a variety of engineering roles, ranging from leadership to graduate positions.

“This facility is strategically located in Europe, for Europe,” said Alex Moussa, SVP and general manager EMEA at Dexcom. “This development demonstrates our commitment to sustainable growth and operational excellence in EMEA, as well as to the people we serve. This is only the beginning; we’re truly excited for what’s to come.”

The announcement was welcomed by Minister for Enterprise Trade & Employment Simon Coveney, who said it was a vote of confidence in Ireland as a whole.