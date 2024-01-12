Tesla Berlin to stop most output for two weeks due to Red Sea disruption

Tesla is pausing production at its Berlin factory due to disruption in the Red Sea.

Tesla will suspend most car production at its factory near Berlin from Jan. 29 to Feb. 11, the company said on Thursday, citing a lack of components due to shifts in transport routes because of attacks on vessels in the Red Sea.

The partial production stop is evidence that the crisis in the Red Sea, unleashed by Iranian-backed Houthi militants attacking vessels in solidarity with Palestinian Islamist group Hamas fighting Israel in Gaza, has hit Europe's largest economy.

The US electric vehicle maker is the first company to disclose an interruption to output due to the disruption. Many companies including Geely, China’s second-largest automaker by sales, and Swedish home furnishing company Ikea have warned of delays to deliveries.

“The armed conflicts in the Red Sea and the associated shifts in transport routes between Europe and Asia via the Cape of Good Hope are also having an impact on production in Gruenheide,” Tesla said in a statement.

“The considerably longer transportation times are creating a gap in supply chains.”

Analysts expect that other automakers could suffer fallout from the Red Sea conflict.

“Relying on so many key components from Asia, and specifically China, has been a potential weak spot in any automaker’s supply chain. Tesla relies heavily on China for battery components, which need to be transported to Europe through the Red Sea, putting production constantly at risk,” said Sam Fiorani, vice-president at AutoForecast Solutions which tracks automotive supply chains and production.

“It can’t be believed that they’re alone, only the first to reflect the issue,” he said.

The disruption adds pressure on Tesla at a time when it is also fighting a labour dispute with Swedish trade union IF Metall over signing a collective bargaining agreement, sparking sympathy strikes from a host of unions across the Nordic region.

Unionised workers at Hydro Extrusions, a subsidiary of Norwegian aluminium and energy company Hydro, stopped work on components for Tesla car products on Nov. 24. The workers are members of IF Metall.

Tesla has not responded to requests for comment on whether the Hydro Extrusions strike was affecting output.

The company said in its statement on Thursday that production would resume in full on Feb. 12. It did not respond to requests for further detail on which components were missing or how it would restore production by then.

The attacks by Iranian-backed Houthi militants have forced the world’s top shipping companies to avoid the Suez Canal, the fastest maritime route from Asia to Europe which accounts for about 12 per cent of global maritime traffic.

Tesla does not currently plan to change its production schedule for its Shanghai factory which also produces cars for Europe, a source familiar with the matter said. The factory is set to shut for a week over China's annual Lunar new year holiday, as it traditionally has done in previous years.

Tesla did not respond to a request for comment on the Shanghai factory. The company, which Reuters has reported has a strategy of using price adjustments to influence demand and achieve best cost efficiency for its production plans, cut prices for some of its new China Model 3 and Model Y cars on Friday.

BMW said on Friday their supply chain was not affected by the attacks on merchant vessels in the Red Sea.

Shipping giants such as Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd have been sending their vessels on longer, more expensive journeys around South Africa's Cape of Good Hope.

Denmark's Maersk said on Friday it expects the rerouting to last for the foreseeable future.

The extra route adds about 10 days in a journey from Asia to Northern Europe and about $1 million (€911,000) in extra fuel.

Across the electric vehicle sector, carmakers and analysts in Europe have warned in recent months that sales were not growing as fast as hoped, with some companies cutting prices in an attempt to boost demand weighed down by economic uncertainty. – Reuters