Dallas-based Sunoco to acquire Bantry Bay liquid fuel terminal

Dallas-based motor fuels distributor Sunoco is buying a liquid fuel terminal in Bantry Bay, Co Cork from US business Zenith Enrgy.

Zenith Bantry Bay is located on Whiddy Island and has been used for energy storage for more than 50 years. Sunoco did not provide a transaction value for the deal, which will also see the company take on a liquid fuel terminal in Amsterdam in the Netherlands.

The liquid fuels acquisition, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024, is aimed at optimising supply for Sunoco’s existing business on the east coast of the US.

Sunoco also said on Thursday it has agreed to sell 204 convenience stores in West Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma in the US to 7-Eleven for about $1 billion (€910 million).

Sunoco said the proceeds from the sale will allow it to materially reduce leverage and help it with future growth. – Reuters