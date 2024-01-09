Enterprise Ireland companies hit record level of employment

Business 9/1/24 NO FEE FOR REPRO-single use only Images attached from the End of Year Statement Enterprise Ireland 2023 The results were announced today by Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Simon Coveney, TD and Enterprise Ireland CEO, Leo Clancy at APC’s headquarters in Cherrywood in Dublin. Today the leading life sciences company announced a €100 million expansion and the creation of 300 new jobs to establish ‘The Medicine Accelerator Campus’ in Cherrywood, Dublin. For further info contact press@enterprise-ireland.com Pic Orla Murray /Coalesce

Employment in Enterprise Ireland-supported companies hit a record level in 2023, with more than 225,000 jobs by the end of the year.

A total of 15,530 total new jobs were created in 2023, with 68 per cent based outside of Dublin.

However, there were a number of job losses recorded throughout the year, with the tech sector particularly hard hit by the post-pandemic slump that saw thousands of jobs shed globally. The net figure for job creation among Enterprise Ireland companies was just over 5,000.

The agency’s results were announced at an event held by APC VLE in Cherrywood in Dublin, where the company said it would create 300 high-quality jobs as part of a €100 million capital plan to establish the new Medicine Accelerator Campus.

Mark Barrett, chief executive and co-founder of APC and VLE Therapeutics, said the expansion would enable its team to transform medicine development and manufacture.

“Reimagining how medicines are developed and accelerated to patients is our motivation, our purpose,” he said. “The support of Enterprise Ireland has been pivotal in accelerating this expansion and we look forward to continuing to work with them on our mission to accelerate medicines to patients.”

Enterprise Ireland chief executive Leo Clancy said employment in companies supported by the agency was at its highest level.

“Irish export-focused companies are continuing to create quality employment across Ireland, despite a challenging business environment,” he said.

“Despite very challenging economic conditions including higher costs, interest rates, inflation and international instability, Enterprise Ireland-backed companies added 15,530 new jobs to the economy, ahead of our target for the year.”

Enterprise Ireland said there was particularly strong growth in the west, northeast and northwest. Among the main sectors food and sustainability saw a rise of 3 per cent, while industrial and life sciences, and technology and services both showing a 2 per cent increase.

Mr Clancy said the agency would be focusing on supporting Irish entrepreneurs to help them scale globally

“At Enterprise Ireland we are determined to support both the start-up sector and established companies to increase sales and exports in global markets which results in increased employment. Business sentiment among our client companies remains very high and they are continuing to innovate to ensure they are competitive in global markets that remain turbulent. Enterprise Ireland is here to support those companies on that journey.”

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Simon Coveney, said it was positive to see the companies supported by EI recording jobs growth for the third year in a row.

“2023 was a particularly challenging year for exporting Irish businesses with rising input costs, high interest rates and international instability among the challenging issues that impacted business performance,” he said. “Government is determined to help business face these challenges and continue to create high-quality employment across every region in Ireland.”