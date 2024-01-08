Ires Reit to launch strategic review as activist investor pushes for sale

Outgoing Ires chief executive Margaret Sweeney and chairman Declan Moylan. Mr Moylan said the board now believes the time is right for a strategic review of the options for the business. Photograph: David Cantwell

The board of Ires Reit, the State’s largest private sector landlord, has said it will commence a strategic review in the coming weeks as it seeks to ward off an attempted boardroom coup by an activist investor.

In a circular issued to investors on Monday, the directors of Ires have also urged shareholders to vote against all resolutions put forward by Canadian firm Vision Capital at an upcoming extraordinary general meeting (EGM).

The Toronto-based activist investor, which holds a 5 per cent stake in Ires, has been pushing for a wholesale boardroom shake-up and for the group to be taken private, sold or broken up. Vision has cited various grievances since going public with its list of complaints last April, not least the property group’s share price, which traded in discount territory for much of last year.

Having previously resisted the idea, the Ires board said on Monday it will begin a strategic review of its operations to explore all options to create value for shareholders in the coming weeks, including the sale of the business and “returning value to shareholders”.

It said: “The options will include, but not be limited to, new strategic initiatives, consolidation, combinations, mergers or other corporate action, a review of the company’s status as a listed Reit (real estate investment trust), the sale of the entire issued share capital of the company, and selling the company’s assets and returning value to shareholders.”

It is understood the review committee will be led by an Ires board member to be named at a later date.

The review is due to commence in the first three month of 2024 but after the announcement of Ires’s full-year results for 2023 on February 23rd. The board said the timing of the review “reflects early signs that 2024 may see moderating inflation, improved interest rate expectations and greater financial market stability which offers Ires more flexibility in considering options”.

Declan Moylan, the outgoing chairman of Ires, said now was the appropriate time to commence the review. “As we undertake this review, the company remains fully focused on continuing to deliver our strong operational and financial performance, as well as our market leading services to all of our residents in seeking to deliver value and establish alignment across our shareholders.”

Separately, the Ires board said it “unanimously” recommends that shareholders vote against all resolutions put forward at the upcoming EGM on February 16th.

It said Vision seeks to take control of the company by taking five of the nine board seats to force the sale of Ires within two years. The board said it believes this “seriously risks the value inherent in the assets and the platform of Ires in forcing a risky and potentially value destructive approach that, while it might be in the interests of Vision, is not in the interests of shareholders as a whole”.

Ires’s board has accused Vision of having “no credible plan” for the business beyond a liquidation or a sale. “Vision’s sole objective appears to be to create a forced liquidity event to serve its own interests through a sale of Ires or its assets or a liquidation within 24 months, irrespective of market and other conditions,” it said.

Ires said previously that its board views Vision’s actions as “part of a campaign to undermine the good governance of the company and to override normal corporate governance standards”.