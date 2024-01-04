JD Sports warns on profit as consumers rein in spending

JD Sports Fashion said it had been hit by higher costs, a slowdown in consumer spending and subdued demand for apparel amid milder weather conditions. Photograph: Nicholas T Ansell/PA Wire

Sportswear retailer JD Sports Fashion lowered its full-year profit forecast on Thursday, citing higher costs, a slowdown in consumer spending and subdued demand for apparel amid milder weather conditions.

Retailers in the UK have experienced tepid growth as the ongoing cost-of-living squeeze prompts shoppers to rein in spending on non-essential items.

The company, which sells Nike, Adidas and other sports fashion ranges, now expects profit before tax and adjusted items to be between £915 million and £935 million (€1.06 billion and €1.08 billion) and for the year ending February 3rd.

It had earlier expected profit to be in line with market expectations of £1.04 billion.

JD Sports said its like-for-like organic revenue increased 1.8 per cent, slightly less than expected, for the 22 weeks ended December 30th.

The London-listed firm expects full-year organic revenue growth of about 8 per cent. - Reuters

