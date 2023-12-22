Revolut expects to hit $2bn revenue mark this year despite setbacks

The fintech said on Friday that it had launched Revolut Bank in 20 countries across the European Economic Area, launching local Ibans in France, Spain, Ireland and the Netherlands in 2023. Photograph: Getty Images

Revolut said it is on track to reach $2 billion (€1.8bn) in annual revenues this year despite a number of setbacks in 2023 that prompted shareholders to write down the value of their stake in the group.

The fintech, which published long-delayed results for 2022 on Friday, said it added close to 10 million customers last year, driving deposits up by 71 per cent in the year to end of December last.

Crucially, Revolut’s auditor said it had been able to obtain “sufficient appropriate audit evidence” after an issue with the fintech’s 2021 accounts that delayed their release was “resolved”.

When the 2021 results were eventually published in March, BDO said it was unable to satisfy itself on the “completeness and occurrence” of almost three-quarters of Revolut’s revenue in that financial year. The auditors have now said the 2022 financial statements “give a true and fair view of the state” of the group’s finances at the end of last year.

READ MORE

The publication of Revolut’s 2022 results should help pave the way for the fintech to receive a UK banking licence, for which it has been on the hunt for since 2021. Regulators had originally told the bank to expect the process to last just two years, according to the people familiar with the matter who spoke to Bloomberg. Nearly three years on, bosses are still working through an evolving list of requirements from the Bank of England’s Prudential Regulatory Authority.

One of the issues facing regulators is that Revolut has significantly expanded its operations since applying for the licence.

The fintech said on Friday that it had launched Revolut Bank in 20 countries across the European Economic Area, launching local Ibans in France, Spain, Ireland and the Netherlands in 2023.

Group revenues swelled by 45 per cent to £922.5 million (€1.06bn) last year, up from £637.9 million in 2022, according to Revolut’s latest financial statements. Having turned its first annual profit in the previous year, the group swung to £25.4 million before-tax loss in 2022, due to a substantial rise in administrative expenses, which grew from £380 million in 2021 to £667 million last year due mostly to rising staff and advertising costs.

After receiving a tax credit in respect of previously unrecognised deferred tax, Revolut reported net, after-tax profits of £5.8 million, down from £26.3 million in 2021.

Still, the results will be something of a balm for some investors and analysts after a difficult year for the fintech. In June, Dublin-listed Molten Ventures, which holds a 5 per cent stake in Revolut, wrote down the value of its investment by 40 per cent to £54.5 million (€63.6m).

“In spite of the challenging macroeconomic and geopolitical landscape, 2022 was an excellent year for Revolut,” said chairman Martin Gilbert. “We made significant investments in our products, technology, risk, compliance and governance, while exercising strict cost discipline. This strategy paid off as customers used our products more than ever before, with a 71 per cent increase in deposits and a 55 per cent increase in customers on paid plans.” – Additional reporting: Bloomberg