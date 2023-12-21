Three Ireland begins trial of next evolution of 5G technology

Three is trialling the latest in 5G tech in Ireland.

Three Ireland has begun a new trial of its new 5G network aimed at facilitating more advanced technologies and IT systems for corporate customers.

This is the first time the new technology, 5G Standalone network, has been trialled in Ireland.

Current mobile networks available to all customers are largely dependent on 4G, operating with a 4G core. The 5G Standalone network is pure 5G, which means it has a dedicated 5G core, which brings minimal latency – the speed by which information travels across the internet between connected devices – and allows for a higher device density on the network.

Three’s head of ICT Karl McDermott said this would facilitate greater innovation in industries, including the remote operation of unmanned mobile vehicles and equipment, real-time manufacturing process controls and real-time sports analysis.

“What’s been delivered with 5G is really fast. But the low latency and the ultra-high density is not there,” he said. “What 5G stand-alone is it’s replacing the 4G brains with 5G, so you have these other things. That low latency means you’d have instantaneous feedback. Low Latency will enable autonomous driving, and enable a lot more manufacturing-type applications.”

Powered by Ericsson, the technology also allows Three to build virtual networks for specific requirements, effectively allowing the company to divide the infrastructure capable of support 5G Standalone into multiple networks, making businesses more efficient.

The technology, known as slicing, could also be used to support connectivity for paramedics, fire brigade, garda and disaster recovery teams.

“Standalone is the future; everyone will have it at some point, all the telcos around the world are getting there,” said Mr McDermott. “The trial we have is for a year can be extended if we want to.”

To trial the technology, Three Ireland has partnered with Technological University Shannon (TUS). Dr Enda Fallon, Head of Department of Computer and Software Engineering from TUS said researchers would be able to design and evaluate “transformative solutions of the future”.

“There is no doubt that our lives are increasingly enhanced by technology, and we are proud to be at the forefront of the next advancement of 5G – a technology that has the potential to augment and elevate how businesses perform into the future.”