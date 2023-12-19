Astellas receives planning approval for €330m pharma plant in Tralee

The logo of Japan's Astellas Pharma, which is planning a major new plant for Tralee, Co Kerry. Photograph: YUICHI YAMAZAKI/AFP via Getty Images

Planning permission has been granted by Kerry County Council for a major pharmaceutical development in Tralee by Astellas, a Japanese pharmaceutical company that already has a base in Killorglin.

The company, which specialises in transplant, kidney, bladder and cancer drugs is to invest more than €330 million in the state-of-the-art facility on a 45-acre site at the technology park in Tralee.

The facility, which it is hoped will begin construction in 2024, will be based on the IDA’s greenfield site in Kerry Technology Park.

The plans, announced in September, have been described as ‘game-changer’ for Tralee. The plans that have been approved are for a three-story building, and total floor area of 17,000 square metres.

Astellas operates in more than 70 countries and already employs about 400 people in its manufacturing plants in Killorglin, Co Kerry, Mulhuddart in Dublin and its marketing and sales base in Citywest.

A leader in the areas of transplantation and urology such as an over-active bladder, it has a strong presence in the areas of prostate cancer, leukemia and other cancers. It is also focused on developing new drugs for unmet medical needs.

It will result in bringing specialized engineering, science and technology roles to the region, the IDA said in September.

Up to 600 jobs will be created during the construction phase which is expected to begin in 2024.

Mayor of Kerry Jim Finucane, of Fine Gael, described the plans as a “game changer” for Tralee. “It is the most significant thing that has happened in decades,” Mr Finucane said.

Some 20 conditions are attached to the planning, mainly to do with the construction phase.