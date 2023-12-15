Dublin Airport operator submits planning application for big expansion

Among other things, DAA wants to move the current security area in terminal 1 to an enlarged mezzanine space to create room for the expansion of the existing check-in area.

Fingal County Council has confirmed the receipt of a planning application from the operator of Dublin Airport, seeking 15-year permission for an overhaul of the transport hub to increase capacity from 32 million to 40 million passengers per year.

DAA’s application, which runs to more than 7,000 pages including some 700 drawings, is one of “significant scale and complexity”, the local authority said, and includes a proposal to expand the north and south aprons of the airport. The airport operator also wants to redesign its existing ground transport centre to provide 41 bus stands for improved transport links with the city centre and upgrades to various junctions to improve public transport traffic flow around the airport.

Among other proposals, DAA also wants to provide an additional 2,000 long-term parking spaces through an extension of the existing red express long-term car park adjacent to the M1 Motorway.

Additionally, the semi-State wants to move the current security area in terminal 1 to an enlarged mezzanine space to create room for the expansion of the existing check-in space. New technology to be installed in the enlarged security area will also eliminate the need for passengers to remove liquids from their bags, DAA said on its website.

READ MORE

Fingal County Council said on Friday that it has commenced validation of the application, which is expected to take three working days. After that, the proposals will be uploaded to the planning portal on the local authority’s website for public viewing and will also be available to view in person at the council’s offices in Swords.

Local residents and other interested parties will be able to make submissions in relation to the proposal before January 24th.

“This application will be assessed by the Planning Authority in accordance with the Fingal Development Plan and the Dublin Airport Local Area Plan,” the council said. “It will also be assessed by ANCA, the Aircraft Noise Competent Authority, in its role as the regulator of aircraft noise.”

A spokesman for DAA said the application “charts the future of aviation of Ireland’s national airport, a vital economic enabler of our future prosperity”.

On Tuesday, DAA chief executive Kenny Jacobs said the continued sustainable development of the airport to meet growing demand “will be crucial to facilitating the level of growth in tourism, trade, investment and jobs that is recognised and required by Government policy”.

“Population growth alone means Dublin Airport will need to be able to grow beyond 32 million passengers over the next 15 years – the current maximum cap placed on the number of passengers allowed to pass through the doors of the two terminals each year,” he said. “That’s why we will be applying to Fingal County Council to increase the capacity of Dublin Airport to 40 million passengers annually.”