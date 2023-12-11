Irish Times journalist wins outstanding achievement award

Colm Keena of the Irish Times won an outstanding achievement award for his contribution to journalism at the Smurfit Business Journalism Awards on Monday. Photograph: Shane O’Neill, Coalesce.

Irish Times journalist Colm Keena won the Outstanding Achievement Award for his contribution to journalism at the 16th UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School Business Journalist Awards held in Dublin on Monday.

Mr Keena played a significant role in the downfall of a taoiseach, was responsible for the creation of a separate investigation module in a tribunal of inquiry, and most importantly, helped to enshrine in Irish law the right of journalists to protect their sources, the judging panel said in a statement.

He is also a member of the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, a collaboration of more than 140 media outlets around the world responsible for uncovering the Panama Papers, the Paradise Papers, and most recently, Cyprus Confidential.

Mr Keena has also written a number of books including a biography of Gerry Adams, Haughey’s Millions – On the Trail of Charlie’s Money and Bertie Ahern: The Man Who Blew the Boom.

As well as Mr Keena, Irish Times journalists were also nominated across five categories the awards, which were sponsored by Bank of Ireland.